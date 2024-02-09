Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.01

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1480261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).
Surface Transforms Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company has a market capitalization of £31.86 million, a PE ratio of -303.33 and a beta of 0.33.
Surface Transforms Company Profile
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.
