Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $73,538.34 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $73,538.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,052.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $32.84 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

