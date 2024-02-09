Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Linde worth $207,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Shares of LIN traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.49. The stock had a trading volume of 528,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,968. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $319.23 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.15 and its 200 day moving average is $393.13.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

