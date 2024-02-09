Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $623.27 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012,252 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 127,615 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 3.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $623,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.54. The stock had a trading volume of 734,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,465. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $269.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.