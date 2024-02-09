Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $828.44 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,649 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $828,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.29. 1,182,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,125. The stock has a market cap of $478.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.94 and a 200 day moving average of $517.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

