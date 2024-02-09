Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,261 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 1,714,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
