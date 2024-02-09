Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $330,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.88. The company had a trading volume of 340,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,081. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

