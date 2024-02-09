Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 133,909 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597,982 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 133,909 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.27% of Salesforce worth $526,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.90. 2,181,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,447. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $295.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

