Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,306 shares of company stock worth $24,290,258. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 250.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

