Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 111,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,151. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 165.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,015 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

