Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

