Synectics (LON:SNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.98

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.98 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 173.98 ($2.18), with a volume of 40312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Synectics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synectics

Synectics Price Performance

Synectics Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.67.

(Get Free Report)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.