Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.01) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.39) target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.81).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYNT

Synthomer Stock Performance

Synthomer Company Profile

LON SYNT opened at GBX 138 ($1.73) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,296 ($41.32). The firm has a market cap of £225.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.