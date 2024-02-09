Syscoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $91.32 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,530.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00527244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00165837 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

