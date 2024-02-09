Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $169.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

