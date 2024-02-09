Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.91.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $13.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.84. 2,736,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,517. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,811,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

