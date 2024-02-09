Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $155.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $350,811,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,448.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

