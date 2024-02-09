Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Shares of TPR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.52. 1,772,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

