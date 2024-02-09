TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $147,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of TEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

