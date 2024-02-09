TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,694 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.10. 135,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

