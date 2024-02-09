Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $750.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $724.16 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $728.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $667.20 and its 200 day moving average is $598.41. The stock has a market cap of $321.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $9,377,669 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

