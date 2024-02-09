TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.60. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 190,841 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $628,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 297,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 112,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

