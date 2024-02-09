Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

