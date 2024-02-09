Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.26 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,232. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $1,334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 84.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

