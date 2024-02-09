Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE THC traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 271,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

