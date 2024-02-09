Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,629,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $48,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 3,334.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after buying an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. 238,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,318. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

