Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. 562,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,916. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

