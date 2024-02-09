Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down to $64.35

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.35, but opened at $60.50. Terex shares last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 242,320 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $6,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

