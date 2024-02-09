Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.63.

TRNO opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

