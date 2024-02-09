Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Announces Earnings Results

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Terumo Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,196. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $36.36.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

