Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.54%.
Terumo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 43,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41.
Terumo Company Profile
