Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 485,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.13. 187,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.90.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

