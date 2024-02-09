Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DUK. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DUK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 1,516,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

