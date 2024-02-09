Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,632.05. 79,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,318.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,076.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

