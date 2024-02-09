Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.30. The company had a trading volume of 250,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $314.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.31 and its 200-day moving average is $262.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,745 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

