Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.56 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.38. 621,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

