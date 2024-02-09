Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $11.05 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,223 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,501,260. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

