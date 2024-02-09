Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $499.97. The stock had a trading volume of 506,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.37 and a 200-day moving average of $450.62. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
