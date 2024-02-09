Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.38.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

