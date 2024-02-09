Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock remained flat at $134.12 during midday trading on Friday. 1,322,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,365. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

