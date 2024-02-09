Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,014 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK traded up $11.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $844.33. 97,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,992. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

