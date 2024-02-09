Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,270 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.