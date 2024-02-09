Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 13,814 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total value of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,361,871.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,339 shares in the company, valued at $86,361,871.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,498,114 shares of company stock valued at $404,929,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS remained flat at $160.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.