Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 221,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,341,000 after purchasing an additional 698,054 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. 2,492,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,757,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

