Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 709,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

