TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

