The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.