The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,840,000 after buying an additional 345,870 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

