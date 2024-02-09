The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $372.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $334.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s FY2024 earnings at $28.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $332.29 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $333.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.74 and a 200-day moving average of $293.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

