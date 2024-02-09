The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lessened by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.07. 300,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $334.38.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

